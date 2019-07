Illinois State University Dean’s List honorees include two students from Canton, Andrew Brodbeck and Caylin Noonan.

NORMAL-Illinois State University Dean’s List honorees include two students from Canton, Andrew Brodbeck and Caylin Noonan.

Undergraduates who meet high academic standards, as established by the college of their major, are included in a Dean’s List issued each semester.

Eligible students must complete 12 or more graded hours during the semester.