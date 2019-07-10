Susan Beth Lynch, 78, of Phoenix, Arizona, and formerly of Canton, passed away at her home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Susan was born Jan. 18, 1941 at Peoria, the daughter of Thomas E. and Doris (Frakes) Lynch. She is survived by her sister, June (the late Kenneth) Bath of Canton; her brother, Dick (the late Scheralyn) Lynch of Canton; and her nephews, Thomas K. (Sheila) Bath of Aurora, Colorado; Jack (Christine Kruse) Bath of Strasburg, Colorado, and Robin Lynch of Carmel, Indiana.

Susan graduated from Canton High School in 1959. She worked as a purchasing agent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, for many years before retiring.

Cremation will be accorded and a private family committal service will be held at Cuba Cemetery. Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.henrylange.com