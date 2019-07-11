Earl Dean McKenzie, 83, of Norris City passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 22, 1935 in White County, IL, the son of Jesse B. and Lois (Cummins) McKenzie. Earl married Jackie Brown on March 1, 1958 and she preceded him in death on July 8, 2018. Earl was a Petty Office Third Class in the Navy. He spent time stationed on the USS Essex as an Aviation Machinest Mate. He was a mechanic, retiring from Jeffries Min- ing Repair and spending 8 years working at the NCOE Bus Garage.

Earl is survived by a daughter, Jana (Richard) Johnson of Omaha; a son, Earl Dean (Barbara) McKenzie, Jr. of Norris City; four grandchildren, LaDarrah (Matt) Krogh, Alison (Heath) Rush, Adrienne (Jordan) Johnson, and Gena (Zack) Cushman; 11 great-grandchildren, Jake, Alexis, Molly, Sophie, and Beau Rush, Milo, Laken and Dean Johnson, and McKenna, Benjamin and Rex Krogh and special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Leslie McKen- zie, a sister, Ruth Austin, two brothers, Carl Eugene “Jum” McKenzie and Noel Wayne “Dude” McKenzie and a great-grandchild, Gage Rush.

Funeral Services for Earl Dean McKenzie, 83, of Norris City will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City with Pastor Chris Marsh officiating. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery near Norris City. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m. at Campbell Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Earl’s memory to the White County Coon Club and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City.