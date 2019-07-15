County to discuss 2020/2021 road work; Capital Power begins work on wind turbine foundations

MACOMB — The McDonough County Board's road and bridge committee will be asked to make some changes in annual road maintenance in 2020 and 2021.

Because of planned oiling and chipping of roads reconstructed as part of wind turbine delivery, highway crew supervisor David Cadwalader has asked that other work by township crews in the northern half of the county not be done in the summer of 2020.

Cadwalader said 30 miles of road work in Sciota, Blandinsville, and five other townships will keep the crews busy next year. He suggested that regular road resurfacing only be done by township crews in the southern half of the county. Regular road work in the northern portion of the county would be resumed by township crews in the summer of 2021.

County Engineer Rick Walker commented that crews hired by Capital Power are building bases for 66 wind turbines.

Walker reported to the committee that work has been completed on deck replacement on the bridge near Plymouth. He said land acquisition has begun for work on the Sugar Creek Bridge near Vermont.

The committee voted to certify bridge work in Lamoine Township and was told that similar work has been completed in Township District #1.



