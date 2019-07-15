MACOMB — The Western Illinois Regional Council's Community Action Agency achieved a 314 percent assets to liability ratio in 2018. This information was conveyed to the CAA and WIRC boards Thursday in an external audit review.

John Hemming of Wisconsin-based Wipfli conducted the audit review. He said the WIRC received a "clean opinion" and that there were no instances of deficiencies or non-compliance. The WIRC and CAA are ranked as "low risk audits" based on results over the past two years.

Hemming said the CAA had a "break-even year" with 2018 assets of $1.7 million and an end of year cash balance of $646,881 after receiving federal grants totaling nearly $2.8 million. He said the agency had a 54 percent debt to net assets ratio.

The external auditor said only three percent of funding received is used for administrative expenses. "About 97 cents out of every dollar goes to programming," Hemming said.

The CAA's non-profit statement filed with the Internal Revenue Service showed that 3,966 households were given weatherization and energy saving assistance, 25 households received home rehabilitation services, and 1,841 individuals were beneficiaries of other community services.

A separate audit for the WIRC showed a high assets to liabilities ratio, according to Hemming. He said the council has three times the recommended rule of thumb cash flow reserves.

In other business, Executive Director Shaun Pritchard reported that there are currently 18 community development grants being administered, three rural development projects, and five other regional projects. He said the WIRC will bring programs to Knox County later this summer and that the agency will relocate its Macomb headquarters by January, 2019.

Statistics provided to the boards show 399 domestic violence clients served by the Victim Services division, an 18 percent increase from 2018, and a 28 percent jump in sexual assault cases with 140 clients being served.

The CAA board elected officers and directors. Rick Barnhill of Warren County was re-elected board chairman. Chad Sperry of Macomb remains president of the WIRC board.



Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com