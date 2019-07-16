

MACOMB — Due to the extreme summer temperatures and high humidity that will affect the region this week, two of Western Illinois University's residence halls and the University Union are designated as cooling centers for area residents.

Corbin and Olson commons will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 through 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21 for anyone in need of a place to cool off. Drinking water refilling stations are located on the first floors of Corbin and Olson halls.

The University Union is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The Union is closed Sunday. A drinking water refilling station is located near the University Union Bookstore entrance and on the first floor near the Office of Student Activities.

Burger King is open in the University Union 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Sodexo will also have food available for purchase in the Corbin-Olson Dining Center (hours subject to change). For dining hours, visit wiu.edu/student_services/dining/index.php.



— Submitted by WIU News