LONGMONT, Colorado-Harry John Holmes died on June 29, 2019 in Longmont, Colorado, at the age of 86.

Harry is survived by his wife, Anne; children, Greg (Deb) and his sons Preston and Cody, Doug (Brynn) and his daughters Stephanie and MacKenzie, Stacey (Mark) Girdner and their children Tyler and Kayla, and Julie (Rodd) Borgogno and their daughter Paige; brothers, Dick (Marilyn) and Kenny (Toni); sister-in-law, Jan Holmes; brother-in-law, Dick (Margie) DeMallie; cousins, John and Florence DeMallie of Loveland, Colorado; and numerous other cousins, nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Harry and Julia Holmes; sister, Barbara Jean, who lived for nine days, all of Farmington; and brother, Bob of Mequon, Wisconsin.

Harry was born on July 17, 1932 in his home in Farmington. He received his Bachelor’s degree in political science from Carlton College in 1954 and his law degree from the University of Chicago in 1957. He married Anne DeMallie, his college sweetheart, in 1955. After receiving his law degree, he began working for a small law firm in Zumbrota, Minnesota, where, among other things, he was a volunteer fireman - the nozzle-man - first up the ladder in his business suit. In 1963 he and his family relocated to Longmont, Colorado. There, he continued his legal career until he retired at the age of 86 in 2018.

Over the course of more than five decades, Harry served as a municipal judge, prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office and, finally, criminal defense attorney. His passion for practicing law was a result of his deep belief that all people deserve a solid defense, no matter their social status or financial circumstances. He defended people throughout the state of Colorado. He was a champion for the underdog and took on cases few other lawyers would. His creativity and theatrics in the courtroom were renowned.

Harry truly enjoyed having a good time. He also enjoyed hosting parties with the goal of giving others a fun time too. Among his favorite pastimes in his later years were playing bridge with the gang at the Senior Center, completing daily crosswords with Ron Cheyney at Janie’s on Main Street, and lunching weekly with his men’s group at Perkins - honing his political banter. He sang tenor in the choir at Central Presbyterian Church and considered them his “small group.” Harry was a lifelong Democrat and die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Harry was also a lover of music. He enjoyed a range of genres from country and western to bluegrass to traditional jazz to opera. Fine dining was one of his sweet spots and he achieved admirable status of gourmet chef by his friends and family. Shunning busy freeways and highways, he knew every dirt road in a three-county area. His favorite place in the world was Nova Scotia. His wry sense of humor has entertained many throughout his life. At one point, Harry got interested in art and attended art shows and auctions and filled the walls of their home with beauty.

A memorial service is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church at 402 Kimbark St., Longmont, Colorado, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Harry’s life. In lieu of flowers, if you have a good Harry story, please email it to Harry’s daughter, Stacey, at shgirdner@yahoo.com.

The family would like to thank the administrators, doctors, nurses, therapists, CNA’s, dining-room staff, van drivers, beauticians, gals at the front desk, and the rest of the angels at the Life Care Center in Longmont. Their love, care, concern and expertise were absolutely wonderful and greatly touched Harry’s heart. Knowing he was in such loving and capable hands was a true blessing to his family.