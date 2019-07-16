Connor Stevens, Astoria, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Stevens is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.

To qualify for the dean's list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 12 graded units.

Congratulations, Connor!