Part of Pontiac’s social history, and that of the surrounding area, will be on full display this weekend.

Multiple photographs, newspapers and scrapbooks among others items will be available for the public to view at the Catherine V. Yost House and the Jones House museums from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. Many of the photos feature things like street scenes and Pontiac schools. Antique cookbooks will also be available.

Mark Osman, one of the organizers of the event, is very excited for people to come see the work that they have put together.

“We are open one Saturday a month normally, and any time we can be open by appointment,” Osman said. “Each month we have a theme, and the theme for July is reminiscence or remembering. We just want people to realize what a nice house the Yost House is.”

The Yost House was created in 1898 for attorney Zoath Freeman Yost and his family, and is located at 298 W. Water St. in Pontiac. This house, as Osman indicated, has all original items. Numerous old photographs and other items were found in the attic.

Among the displayed items at the Yost House will be paintings by Catherine Yost, and some artwork from current grade school students of art teacher Amanda Regner of Pontiac District 429. These works are the young artists' “copies” of the Yost pieces.

Located at 314 E. Madison St., the Jones House is the oldest brick house in Pontiac. Numerous antiques donated by residents around Pontiac can be seen on display in the house.

Osman feels like these items are very important aspects of Pontiac’s history.

“I am fascinated by history,” Osman said. “I think it is very interesting what happened in this town along the way to get it to where we are now.

“Some very famous people came to Pontiac along the way, such as Pearl Buck, the first female to win a Nobel Prize for literature. I think it’s important to remember the history of where we’ve been and what it took use to get here.”

Along with preserving history and raising the public’s interest in this history, Osman also hopes that members of the public might be able to help in identification of some of the photographs and newspapers.

For now, though, Osman feels like this is a great opportunity to build off of in the future. The plan is to continue implementing a new theme each month in order to spark the public’s interest about the history of Pontiac.

Admission to the event is free to the public, and admission is always free to anyone wishing to book an appointment in advance. More information can be gathered by calling Osman at 815-842-2720.