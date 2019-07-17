MACOMB — The Macomb CUSD 185 Board of Education discussed the possibility of expanding the high school curriculum for the 2020-2021 school year during Monday’s meeting.

Macomb High School science teacher Karissa Ham talked to the school board about the current leadership opportunities at the high school and ways to expand on leadership opportunities for students. She said that the current student leadership opportunities offered at MHS do not reach a lot of students. She wants to expand student leadership opportunities to interested students that may not get a chance to participate in Macomb Youth Leadership Organization, National Honor Society or the student council.

Ham, who is currently designing this course as part of her principal internship, said it will be a semester long course for sophomores and juniors that receive a teacher’s recommendation to take the course. If a student is interested, that student will fill out an application that asks what leadership is and how that student will apply leadership both in and outside of the classroom. She said that the class assignments will be project-based and there will be no traditional textbook for the course.

Macomb superintendent Patrick M. Twomey reminded Ham she would have to get approval from the high school principal before the school board can officially vote to add it to the high school course book for the 2020-2021 school year. She said that she received the permission from the previous high school principal and will seek the permission of the new high school principal for course approval before November.

Twomey and board secretary Ardell Thompson said that they also want to expand the career-based courses at MHS. Thompson wants to add building trades due to the demand for building trade positions available in the workforce. Twomey wants to expand the agriculture curriculum at the high school by hiring another agriculture teacher.

Twomey gave the school board the district construction updates. The all-purpose field recently had the drainage system installed in it and Twomey said that construction is right on schedule. Twomey said that due to a union issue, the Edison project had a two-week delay before getting back on schedule. The Edison project has a temporary road off Candy Lane for construction workers during the time of construction. Twomey said that the tennis courts are almost done and three of the courts will have lines for both tennis and pickleball.

In other business, the school board voted to approve the purchase and demolition of the property at 345 W. Washington St. The school board also updated the board policy that allows former private school teachers to have their years of service counted when they are hired by the school district. The school district also voted to adopt the resolution to have a public hearing for the 2019-2020 budget during the September meeting.

The next school board meeting will be on August 19 at 7 p.m. in the C.T. Vivian Library at Macomb Jr./Sr. High School.



