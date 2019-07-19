Millikin University has announced the outstanding undergraduates who’ve been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester including three local students, Cassie Bouc and Lucas Chatterton, both of Canton and Scott Marlow, Smithfield.

DECATUR-Millikin University has announced the outstanding undergraduates who’ve been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester including three local students, Cassie Bouc and Lucas Chatterton, both of Canton and Scott Marlow, Smithfield. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors.

Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.