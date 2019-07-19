Wasp spray is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to methamphetamine, posing a whole new set of health risks, law enforcement officials say.

The problem has become particularly bad in West Virginia, according to TV station KIRO.

The wasp spray is inhaled or injected, providing a rush similar to the one methamphetamine users experience. Sometimes it is used alone, while other times it is used alongside methamphetamine to intensify effects.

At least three overdoses have been reported so far in West Virginia, KIRO reports.

"From what we're being told, if you use it, you know, you might use it once or twice and be fine," Sgt. Charles Sutphin with the Boone County Sheriff's Office told the TV station. "But the third time, when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you."

Emergency responders are working to come up with ways to better treat patients who overdose on wasp spray. A public education campaign is planned, as well.