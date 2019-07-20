Monday, July 29 to Thursday, Aug. 1, Lewistown United Methodist, Illinois Street Christian and First Presbyterian Churches will be hosting Vacation Bible School, Roar-When Life is Wild…God is Good!

It will be held at Lewistown United Methodist Church, 204 W. Washington Ave, 5:15 to 8 p.m. each evening.

This event is available for 4 years up to those who have completed sixth grade.

To register your youngster go to: lewistownumc@sybertech.net, call 309-547-2398 or (309)-219-4385.