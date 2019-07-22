You may have received a new voter registration identification card in the mail this past week.

Alice Mullinax, Richland County Clerk & Recorder, has announced her office is conducting a county-wide voter registration purge. Each registered voter will receive an ID card. This is a postage card size ID. This can replace all previously issued cards. The voter should sign the card and keep for reminders of where they vote and the districts they are qualified to vote in.

If you receive cards for voters that no longer live at your address please contact the county clerk’s office.

If you do not receive an orange voter card and believe you are registered to vote, please contact the county clerk’s office.

We are constantly working to keep the voter registration files up to date. Often we are never informed of a voter who has moved from the County, or no longer lives at home. We appreciate all your help to keep the records accurate. Having current voter files also saves the County in election costs.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 618-392-3111.



