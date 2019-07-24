Julian Sanford, Vidor, Texas, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Spoon River College this fall.

“I am excited to have Julian join our program,” said Coach Makenna Barker.

“Julian is an excellent setter and will do a great job of running the Snappers’ offense this season. She is a fierce competitor who will excel in her role here at Spoon River College.”

Julian is pictured with her parents Pam Sanford and Benn Sanford.