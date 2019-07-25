Clint Shaffer has been named to the Dean's List at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program for the Fall 2018 Semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 "graded" semester hours.

Ohio Christian University is a Christ-centered, liberal arts institution that integrates faith and learning, equipping students academically and spiritually for a variety of real-world careers. With five ways to earn degrees through online and classroom options, their supportive faculty foster excellence and integrity in a caring community.

Their main campus is located 30 minutes south of Columbus with additional onsite locations throughout Ohio and in Atlanta, Georgia.