CANTON-The Spoon River College athletic department is hosting an Elite Prospect Softball Camp Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to noon at the Multi-Purpose Building on the Canton Campus, 23235 N. County Highway 22.

The Elite Softball Camp will be a total skills camp that will cover all aspects of the game. It will include testing in multiple areas, an evaluation sheet, a scrimmage, campus tour, and question and answer period with coaches and players. Evaluations will also be shared with other college coaches.

“This camp is for players who want to compete at the next level,” said John Bassett, athletic director and head softball coach at Spoon River College.

Students graduating in 2020 and 2021 will have priority, while 2022 graduates will be wait listed.

Only the first 20 entrants will be accepted. The cost is $25 per athlete.

For more information or to register, contact John Bassett, john.bassett@src.edu or (309) 649-6303.