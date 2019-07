Charles M. ‘Charlie’ Smith Jr. died as a result of an accidental drowning last Saturday in Rice Lake.

CUBA-Charles M. ‘Charlie’ Smith Jr. died as a result of an accidental drowning last Saturday in Rice Lake.

His family is in need of help to pay for the funeral and other costs associated with his death.

As such, a gofundme account has been set up.

If you are able to help, go to, https://www.gofundme.com/3a5ga-funeral-expenses-for-my-brother