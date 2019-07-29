KEWANEE – Donna Jean Royce, 89, a resident of the Hillcrest Home, formerly of Kewanee, died at 1:56 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Rev. Martin Gutzmer will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Woodridge Village in Geneseo.

She was born November 17, 1929 in Kewanee, the daughter of William Franklin and Freida O. (Schultz) Endres. She married Robert E. “Bob” Royce on June 12, 1949 in Kewanee and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2010. Survivors include her two daughters, Susan Wyant of Galva and Kathleen Kelley of Cambridge, a sister-in-law, Helen Royce of Buda, five grandchildren; Cory (Angie) Wyant, Amy (Jeremy) Lovekamp, Emmy (Eric) Allen, Cally (Chad) Stach and Nikki Pysson-Norbo, nine great grandchildren; Taylor, Marcus, Joshua, Christopher, Garrett, Daniel, Abigail, Hannah and Caleb and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Steven.

Donna was a homemaker and had helped her husband with the Galva Ambulance Service. She had attended the Assembly of God Church in Kewanee and enjoyed playing bingo and doing arts and crafts. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.