The summer is quickly winding down, which means that the Rockin’ at the River concert series at Riverside Park in Pontiac is also coming to an end for this year.

The series featured five different concert nights throughout the summer, with a headline band included on each date. The Blooze Brothers performed on June 6 to open things up, and were followed by Hurricane Reggae on June 20. June 27 featured Mucca Pazza, while July 11 Sunbeard rock band took the stage. Animal Farm concluded the series on July 25.

Liz Vincent, an organizer of the event, was very pleased with the feedback received from spectators who attended the concerts.

“The whole series definitely exceeded our expectations,” Vincent said. “We weren’t really sure what to expect. It was something new and different and we weren’t really sure how it would go.

“We have gotten a lot of positive feedback from the community. We noticed a growth in audience from the beginning to the end of the series, so I definitely think it was well received, which is good.”

One of Vincent’s main goals before the series started was to attract a broad audience by introducing new and unique types and genres of music through the different bands that were booked. After receiving feedback from the community, Vincent indicated that this is one of the positives people felt came from the event.

“We did get a lot of people stating that they were happy with the diversity of the acts,” Vincent said. “How they were all very different, with all different genres and different tastes. Even if it wasn’t necessarily something they liked before, it was fun for them to see something different.”

Vincent also indicated that people enjoyed the local connections from some of the bands that performed at the bandshell.

“They thought the local connection to some of the bands was kind of fun too,” Vincent said. “That was a nice little treat. The opening acts are either familiar with the area or play in the area a lot.”

Despite the success and the ongoing positive feedback from the event, Vincent explained that they are still in the early stages of evaluating the summer series and have not deciphered a plan for next summer just yet.

“We haven’t really made any decision on any of that,” she said. “Right now, we are in the observation process. That’s why we are looking for the feedback right now to find out what they (the community) might want to see be a little different. I am hoping for this thing to continue to grow.”

Overall, though, Vincent is very excited for what the future holds for the series and beyond.

“I am definitely looking forward to bringing those different varied acts to Pontiac and exposing people to thing they never even knew about before,” Vincent said. “I love that outdoor family festival feeling and I hope it continues. It’s cool to look out at all the people, It’s a really neat experience and I hope it is able to continue.”

With the evaluation process, the organizers of the series are welcoming any and all feedback. Feedback and questions can be directed to Vincent at (815) 844-5847 or liz.vincent@pontiac.org. Feedback can also be directed to the events Facebook page at facebook.com/rockinattheriverpontiac.