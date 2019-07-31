North Fulton-Lewistown JH Football season is just around the corner.

LEWISTOWN/CUBA-North Fulton-Lewistown JH Football season is just around the corner.

There are some important information/dates players/parents need to be aware of.

Some players may wish to purchase a padded girdle (butt, thigh, high) with these pads already built in, BUT this is NOT a required purchase.

These will be issued to players at equipment handout if participants don’t wish to get their own padded girdle.

Football Equipment Handout and Practice Times/Locations

•Players need a valid sports physical/school physical to participate in contact activities

•Wednesday, Aug. 14-Equipment handout 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lewistown Central School.

Bus will pick up Valley students at 8:30 a.m., Cuba students at 9 a.m. and transport them to Lewistown Central School. Information about the next day’s events will be announced at equipment handout day.

•Thursday, Aug. 15-Football practice starts at 3:45 p.m. in Lewistown. Bus will leave Valley at 3 p.m. and pick up Cuba players on the way.

Cuba players should be at Cuba MS/HS by 3:30 p.m. to ensure they catch the bus. This is a helmet only day. Practice will end at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Additional announcements will be addressed.

•Friday, Aug. 16-Practice will be held 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. in Lewistown. The same information applies as Thursday.

•Saturday, Aug. 17-Practice will be held 9 to 11 a.m. in Lewistown. This will be the first day of FULL PADS/EQUIPMENT.

You must have all equipment in order to participate in contact drills.

The bus will leave from Valley at 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. from Cuba.

More information on practices and game schedules will be passed out at practice as soon as possible.

For more information or for those that have questions, call Coach Peirce (Lewistown) 255-1219 or Coach VanMiddlesworth (Cuba) 338-7674.