Bill Number: HB 347
Description: Ensures that any person convicted of assault, aggravated assault, battery or aggravated battery against an elderly person would not receive property, benefit or other interest from the victim’s estate.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2087
Description: Defines and establishes criteria for students to participate in a distance learning program as part of their driver education course.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2233
Description: Makes the use of special interrogatories optional rather than mandatory in civil court proceedings and changes the effect of inconsistent special interrogatories.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately, but only applying to trails commencing on or after January 1, 2020.
Bill Number: HB 2315
Description: Codifies REAL ID standards to ensure the Secretary of State’s Office is in compliance with various federal laws and practices.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2578
Description: Extends the railroad property tax exemption for improvements or expansions for high-speed passenger rail from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2029.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2591
Description: Extends the time a law enforcement officer has to pass his or her training requirements, amends the criteria to grant police powers to investigators from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) and adjusts the eligibility criteria for certification and decertification of law enforcement officers.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 3590
Description: Replicates language that has already become law in SB 690, the new gaming expansion law.
Action: Veto
Note: See attached veto message.
Bill Number: SB 72
Description: Provides for an election for the position of President of Cook County Board if more than 28 months remain in the unexpired term.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 87
Description: Prohibits motorists from using smoked or tinted lens or covers on vehicle tail lamps.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 174
Description: Creates a new in-office dental plan where a patient pays the doctor or dental office a fixed amount of money on a monthly or annual basis and, in return, the patient receives preventive services at no charge, with other procedures offered at a discounted fee.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 181
Description: Amends the Code of Civil Procedure regarding citations and summons.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 190
Description: Gives job candidates with disabilities additional opportunities in the interview process with state agencies.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 211
Description: Allows state purchasing officers or state agencies to enter into renewable energy resources contracts for up to 25 years, which will allow for energy savings on facilities.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 450
Description: Ensures community college students receive credits towards an associate degree of applied science or its equivalent according to criteria established in The Career and Workforce Transition Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 529
Description: Creates an exemption from the Government Severance Pay Act for colleges and universities with regards to individuals employed by the department of intercollegiate athletics in a position funded by non-state appropriated funding.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 728
Description: Establishes a new DUI Prevention and Education Commission to advise and guide the distribution of grants from the Department of Transportation for DUI related programs and purposes.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 765
Description: Allows a board of trustees to appoint a non-resident or a resident that has not resided in the district for one year to be a highway commissioner if the district or township meets certain requirements.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 1041
Description: Creates a process in DuPage County to collect property taxes from a delinquent lessee of government-owned property.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 1055
Description: Streamlines the certiﬁcation process for not-for-proﬁt water treatment facilities to apply for a special property tax assessment on improvements.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1114
Description: Allows a county to take immediate action in removing garbage, organic materials in an active state of decomposition if it poses an imminent hazard to public health and safety.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 1133
Description: Requires acupuncturists to complete the required ACAOM course and examination in order to practice Chinese Herbology.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 1165
Description: Expands the scope of the and timeframe to complete the final report of the Behavioral Health Workforce Education Center Task Force.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1191
Description: Streamlines process for women to change back to their maiden names after a divorce.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 1217
Description: Creates an appeal process for teachers who receive an unsatisfactory rating on their evaluation.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1250
Description: Allows eligible students to self-administer medication under certain conditions.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 1289
Description: Enhances the investment and collateral options available to the State Treasurer to allow them to further diversify the state’s investment portfolio, earn a higher rate of return and allow the state to pursue qualified investments that assist units of Illinois local governments in obtaining much-needed capital and support growth in the Illinois economy.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Office of the Governor
August 2, 2019
To the Honorable Members of The Illinois House, 101st General Assembly:
Today I veto House Bill 3590 from the 101st General Assembly, which would have amended the Illinois State Income Tax Act. My administration appreciates the hard work of the sponsors of the legislation in the House and Senate, however, Senat Bill 690 from the 101st General Assembly, regarding FY20 vertical capital funding, comtained substantially similar provisions and was signed into law on June 28, 2019. Those provisions are now contained in Public Act 101-0031.
Therefore, pursuant to Section 9(b) of Article IV of the Illinois Constitution of 1970, I hereby return House Bill 3590, entitled “AN ACT concerning revenue,” with the forgoing objections, vetoed in its entirety.
Sincerely,
JB Pritzker
Governor Pritzker Takes Bill Action
