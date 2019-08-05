Beverly A. Barnhouse, 83 of Keithsburg, passed away peacefully Saturday at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Community Bible Fellowship, Aledo. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Peniel Cemetery, Joy, IL. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family. In honor of Beverly’s love of reading, memorials may be made to the Burlington Public Library. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Beverly was born on January 27, 1936 in Sugar Grove, IL to Tom & Esther (Logsdon) Davis. She married Larry Barnhouse on September 28, 1991 in Joy, Illinois. Beverly had many talents, working for the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, Home healthcare and Monmouth Pottery, besides raising her family.

Beverly loved life and believed in living it to its fullest. She enjoyed her family. She shared her love of reading, her joy of cooking (especially her pies), her talent of crocheting, her hard work of gardening and canning, and her love of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers with her family. Beverly was blessed with her family, and they were blessed to have had her in their lives. She encouraged them to learn through reading and to love life. When she wasn’t doting on her family, she enjoyed fishing, camping, collecting antiques and caring for her dogs and cats.

Those left to cherish Beverly’s memory include: Her loving husband of 28 years, Larry Barnhouse; children: Cynthia (Steve) Bosaw of Rockbridge, IL; Theodore Ramsdell of Boulder Creek, CA; Patty Ramsdell of Springhill, FL; Dave (Mary) Kinkaid of Davenport; Nancy (Jack) Schrock of Joy; Mike (Robin) Barnhouse of Joy; Matt (Heather) Barnhouse of Denver, CO and Mark Barnhouse of Oquawka; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with one lovingly expected. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.