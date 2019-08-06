WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA on Friday announced an agreement between the U.S. and the European Union to increase the amount of U.S. beef being exported to the E.U.

“Getting more U.S. beef into the E.U. market is yet another example of President Trump expanding markets around the globe for our agriculture producers," USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue stated. "E.U. consumers desire high quality products, and I have no doubt that when given the opportunity to purchase U.S. products we will see more Europeans choose to buy American. America’s farmers and ranchers are the most productive on earth and I thank President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for their continued work to promote the bounty of the American harvest across the world.”

The European Commission involved in the beef deal stressed that any deal would not increase overall beef imports. All beef coming into the E.U. would also be hormone-free, which is a provision of E.U. food safety rules.

“The agreement that we sign today will lower trade barriers in Europe and expand access for American farmers and ranchers,” Trump said at the time of the agreement signing, according to Reuters.

According to Trump, first-year duty-free U.S. beef exports to the E.U. will increase by 46 percent and up to 90% over seven years. The duty-free exports will rise from $150 million to $420 million. There are 17 U.S. slaughterhouses approved for Europe beef export, according to USDA records. Those companies include Tyson, National Beef, Greater Omaha and JBS USA's Swift Beef.

The president; however, continues his threat of tariffs on European imported auto parts.

"Auto tariffs are never off the table," Trump said according to Reuters. "If I don't get what I want, I'll have no choice but maybe to do that. But so far they've been very good."

The new beef deal brings some relief to at least the nation's beef industry as China continues its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. ag and manufacturing imports. On Thursday, President Trump said he would impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1. He threatened to raise them further if a trade deal was not struck with China.



