RCES

August 12-16

Monday teacher institute

Breakfast:

Lunch:

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal-big bowl, waffles/syrup

Lunch: corn dog, sweet potato puffs/ketchup pkts, gogurt/apples, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, ham/egg/cheese casserole, cereal bar

Lunch: popcorn chicken, ketchup/baked beans, peaches, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/big bowl, breakfast pizza, donuts

Lunch: mini pizza bagels romaine lettuce salad w/carrots, dressing, pears, milk

Friday

Breakfast: yogurt/cereal, sausage/Cheese biscuit, muffin

Lunch: bosco stick, marinara dunker, corn, strawberries and bananas/milk

August 19-23

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, apple bosco, frudel

Lunch: slice of ham w/slice of bread, potato emoticans, dragon punch, applesauce, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal-big bowl/French toast /syrup, honey bun

Lunch: chicken noodle w/roll, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, ham/egg/cheese casserole, cereal bar

Lunch: fish fries/ketchup, green beans, gold fish, fresh citrus cup, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/big bowl, breakfast pizza, donuts

Lunch: hamburger on bun, pickles, ketchup, baked beans, orange wedges, milk

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/ yogurt, ham/cheese sandwich, muffin

Lunch: Italian pasta bake, bread stick, carrots/dip, Ridgefield slushy, milk

August 26-30

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, apple bosco, frudel

Lunch: mini corn dogs, ketchup, cooked carrots/sugar cookie, mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal, big bowl, pancakes/syrup, honey bun

Lunch: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, gravy, roll, mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, ham egg/cheese casserole, cereal bar

Lunch: chicken tenders, ketchup dunker, baked beans, apple wedges, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal-big bowl, breakfast pizza, donuts

Lunch: nachos supreme, salsa, green beans, pears, milk

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, sausage/cheese, biscuit, muffin

Lunch: bosco stick, marinara dunker, romaine lettuce salad w/dressing, peaches, milk

RCMS

August 12-16

Monday teacher’s institute day

Breakfast:

Lunch:

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, waffles/syrup

Lunch: cheese pizza, fries, ketchup, pears, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast casserole/toast

Lunch: corn dog, ketchup, sweet potato puffs, apple wedges, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: chicken nuggets, BBQ dipper, mixed veggies, strawberries and bananas, snickerdoodle, milk

Friday

Breakfast: big cereal, cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: bosco sticks, marinara dunker, romaine lettuce salad w/ dressing, peaches, milk

August 19-23

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, sausage/cheese sandwich

Lunch: cheeseburger on bun, pickles slices/ketchup, green beans, apple sauce, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, pancake on a stick/syrup

Lunch: club sandwich, mayo pkt, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast casserole/toast

Lunch: popcorn chicken, BBQ dippers, baked beans, Ridgefield slushy, blueberry muffin, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, peas, roll, peaches, milk

Friday

Breakfast: big cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: BBQ on bun, carrots/dip, fresh citrus cup, milk

August 26-30

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, ham/cheese sandwich

Lunch: hot dog w/ chili cup, bun, ketchup, cooked carrots, mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, French toast sticks/syrup

Lunch: mashed potato bowl, chicken/cheese/corn/gravy, roll, strawberry blueberry cup, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast casserole/toast

Lunch: nachos supreme, lettuce cup/salsa, green beans, pears, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: chicken tenders, dipping sauce, baked beans, cookie, apple wedges, milk

Friday

Breakfast: big cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: bosco sticks, marinara dunker, romaine lettuce salad w/ dressing, pineapple, milk

RCHS

August 12-16

Monday teacher’s institute day

Breakfast:

Lunch:

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/ toast/jelly, French toast

Lunch: chicken nuggets, ketchup, baked beans/ 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk, snickerdoodles

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, breakfast casserole

Lunch: mini pizza bagels, romaine lettuce salad w/ carrots, salad dressing, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: corn dog, ketchup, sweet potato fries, fruit choice, juice, milk, wacky chocolate cake

Friday

Breakfast: cereal, cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: sub sandwich w/toppings, corn, slushy, fruit choice, juice, milk

August 19-23

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, sausage/cheese on biscuit

Lunch: sloppy joes/bun, pickle spears, ketchup, green beans, fruit choice, juice, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, French toast

Lunch: chicken and noodles, steamed broccoli, fruit choice/juice, milk, cinnamon bread

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, breakfast casserole

Lunch: pig in a blanket, carrots/dip, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, wg roll, pumpkin bar, fruit choice, juice, milk

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickle spears, baked beans 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

August 26-30

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, sausage/cheese on biscuit

Lunch: hot dog on bun, ketchup, cooked carrots, fruit choice, juice, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, French toast

Lunch: mashed potato bowl, chicken/cheese/corn/gravy, WG roll, fruit choice, juice milk sugar cookies,

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, breakfast casserole

Lunch: chicken tenders, waffle/syrup, baked beans, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: nachos supreme, lettuce/cheese/salsa, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk, cherry oatmeal bar

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: Italian pasta bake/roll, romaine lettuce salad w/dressing, fruit choice, juice, milk