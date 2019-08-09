Flora man, Stephen Smith, announces his Republican candidacy for Illinois State Representative in the 109th District. Smith is a Realtor and Real Estate Investor in Clay County. His wife, Laura, is an Elementary School teacher. They both, along with their children, attend Strong Tower Church in Flora, where Stephen serves as a Youth Pastor.

Feel free to reach Stephen Smith on Facebook at www.facebook.com/smithforillinois or by phone at 618-388-2000.

Also running as candidates are: Cory Musgrave and John Spencer.