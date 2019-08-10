PEORIA-The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the south leg of the intersection of Farmington Road and Kickapoo Creek Road will close Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The closure is necessary as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the intersection.

Kickapoo Creek Road both north and south of Farmington Road will be closed until November, but Farmington Road will remain open to all traffic.

A detour for Kickapoo Creek Road will be posted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 4 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.