On Sunday, August 11th, at 5:45 p.m. on US Route 45 at Co Rd 400 N. in White County. A 2003 Gold Town and Country

driven by Billy Wagner, age 78 from Carmi, IL. and a 2007 White International truck tractor driven by Chad Mayes, age 45 from Geff,IL. and a 3rd vehicle a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Lynnia R. Mayes, age 50 from Geff,IL. was all involved in a crash.

According to the preliminary traffic crash invesigation,Billy Wagner was traveling Northbound on US 45 at Co Rd. 400 N when he crossed the center line. Chad Mayes was traveling Southbound followed by Lynnia R. Mayes. Billy Wagner struck the trailer towed by Chad Mayes then struck Lynnia R. Mayes head on. Lynnia R. Mayes, was transported to THE Fairfield Memorial hospital with minor injuries. Billy Wagner was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Illinois State Police was assisted by the Norris City Police Department, Norris City Fire Department, White County Sheriff's Department, White County Coroner's Office, White County Ambulance Service, and Cherry Street Towing and Automotive.