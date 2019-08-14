Olney – Richland County Sheriff Andy Hires (R – Olney) announced this week that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 109th District State Representative in the March 2020 Primary. Hires recently won election to his fourth term as Richland County Sheriff and is stepping up to the plate to help and serve the people of the 109th State House District. The 109th State House District is made up of all or parts of 9 counties in Southeastern Illinois, this includes all or parts or Clay, Edwards, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, White and Wayne Counties.

Andrew R. “Andy” Hires is the Sheriff of Richland County, Illinois. He is 48 years of age. He is in love with and has been married to Trisha L. “Ulm” Hires since October 1998. They have three children, Dylan (20), Raegan (17), and Cooper (10). Andy Hires was raised in rural Jasper County, the youngest of three children. His mother was a school bus driver for over thirty years with the Jasper County Unit School District until retirement. His father worked as a supervisor in a factory. Upon the closing of the factory, his parents bought and operated a small business in Hidalgo, Illinois. After selling the business, his father managed a grain elevator in Hidalgo and Rose Hill, Illinois until retirement.

Andy Hires was raised in a blue-collar family that instilled in him the love of God, Country and Family. He was taught the value of hard work and the lifelong benefits that come from working hard. Andy Hires was also active in hunting, fishing, sports and 4H as a youth. As a young teenager, he worked baling hay, mowing yards, cutting wood, detasseling corn and often helped in the family’s small business, until the age of fifteen, when he began working at Newton Auto Parts. Though politics were not a common topic in the Hires’ household, having conservative values were. Andy Hires is and will remain PRO LIFE, PRO 2nd Amendment, Pro Law Enforcement, PRO Business and will fight for a more efficient government that can operate with a BALANCED BUDGET without constantly raising our taxes!

Andy Hires graduated in 1988 from Newton Community High School. He graduated from Olney Central College in 1990 with an Associates of Applied Science in Welding and Metallurgy. In 1990 Andy Hires moved to the State of Texas to pursue his career. In 1993 he decided to change his chosen profession and pursue a law enforcement career. On January 24, 1994 he began his career with the Port Arthur Police Department. He completed the Beaumont Regional Police Academy as valedictorian of his academy class at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas in May 1994. He served honorably with the Port Arthur Police Department until March 1997, when he accepted employment with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Andy Hires has served in many positions with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. He was elected as Sheriff in 2006 and has successfully been elected to four (4) consecutive terms. Andy Hires is the longest serving Sheriff of Richland County. Andy Hires serves on many law enforcement related boards.

He is a member of Glenwood Church and serves as a trustee on the church board. He is actively involved in the community. He is a Shriner, Noble Lion’s Club and Olney Elks member.

Andy Hires wants to serve the people of the 109th District, he is a true public servant that believes in strength through commitment.

Andy Hires wants to FIGHT to STRENGTHEN THE RIGHTS OF THE UNBORN!

Andy Hires wants to FIGHT to STRENGTHEN and SECURE YOUR 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS!

Andy Hires wants to FIGHT to STRENGTHEN THE ECONOMY IN THE 109TH DISTRICT!

Andy Hires wants to FIGHT to STRENGTHEN PUBLIC SAFETY IN THE 109TH DISTRICT!

Andy Hires wants to FIGHT FOR YOU!