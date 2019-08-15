August 13, 2004



Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Promote/Tourism Committee will host the annual Maxwell Street Sale Saturday, Aug. 21 , on State Street in downtown Geneseo. Participating shops will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering sidewalk sales and special sale items. Geneseo Pizza Hut will be serving lunch

downtown, and a free movie ("Secondhand Lions") will be playing at Central Theatre.



Roads are a marvelous thing. Often they serve to unite; occasionally they divide. Such has been the case the. past two months in Country Manor subdivision, on the northeast corner of Geneseo. As city officials have reviewed the proposed Phase 9 development, a rift over a road has developed between

many current residents and Mel Foster, developer of the subdivision.



Would you believe our third annual adult and young adult summer reading program here at the Geneseo Public Library District was a fantastic success? We had 225 entries altogether. The bonus was the fact we were able to award 52 prizes! WOW!



There are a few openings for crafters for the upcoming Geneseo Junior Women's Club 24th annual Fall Craft Fair. The event will be held at the Maple Leaf Inn (formerly Deck Plaza), Geneseo, from 9 a.m. to 2 p m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. For more information call Patti McNaught at 944-6330.



Noora Fali, a charming teenager from Pudasjarvi, Finland, stayed with Doug and Sue Voltz and family

(Kyle, 14, and Saralyn, 11) for the past five weeks, leaving for home Saturday, Aug . 7. Fali came to the U.S. with Tuomas Penttilla through the Lions International Youth Exchange Program. Penttilla stayed with Mike and Vicki Rowlands.

Aug 12, 1994



The J D Darnall High School Tine arts department will present its fall musical, Camelot, on Friday. October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at 7 30 p.m in the high school auditorium. All seats are reserved Production director is Joseph DePauw while vocal director is James Rimington and orchestra director is

Richard Stodd. Technical director is Harvey Green. Geneseo is the Maple Leaf City - should it become an official Tree City as well? If Geneseo decides to bite on an invitation from the district forester, it could lead to participation in the National

Arbor Day Foundation andTree City USA; program.



Rental housing has been in a crunch situation in Geneseo for years. The general housing market has been tight for a long time. Even though the city council voted 5-3 Tuesday, August 9 to reject a 72- unit apartment complex. Mayor Tom Gorman admitted this week that it is possible rental units could go empty in a few years.



The Geneseo Jaycees will be conducting a Ride for the Cure with donations to benefit the American Diabetes Association. The ride will be held on Saturday, August 20 in Country Manor, Geneseo. Riders can check in and ride anytime between 8 am. and 11 am. Riders collect donations based

on participation, not as a pledge per mile. Grand prizes will be available to the top three who receive the most donations in four different age categories. Prizes will be given to all who participate.



A G Edwards and Sons office in Geneseo announced Monday, August 8 that Mike Hamer has joined the investment firm as an Investment Broker. Mr. Hamer is a native of Atkinson and has spent the last six years as a sales manager in the aerospace and construction industry. He and his wife, the former Molly Neuleib, reside m Geneseo with their triplets, Tess, Sally and Billy.

August 14, 1969



“It’s a Jolly Good Place," says Miss Gayla Loenser of England. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Loenser of route 3, Geneseo. Gayla is spending 10 weeks with the Lionel Atkinson family in Retford, Notts, England, and will return home the middle of September. Her visit is on the Americans Abroad Program of the American Field Service Program.



The true American Circus, complete with wild animals, flying- banners, sawdust and pink lemonade, will be on hand when the Sells & Gray Three-Ring Circus makes its appearance in Geneseo on Wednesday, August 20, at the old athletic field for performances at 2 and 8 p.m. under the sponsorship of Optimist club of Geneseo.The Geneseo Republic again will serve as sponsor of the world famous Dale Carnegie course soon to begin in Geneseo, according to Jim Terry, publisher. The course is being offered as a community service.

Two new home building permits were issued in July, according to records at the office of the city clerk. Neuleib Agency is erecting a 5-room home at 703 Hawthorne Court and Stees Brothers is building a 6-room home at 439 Burr Oak Lane. Nelson and Bollen, 250 East Exchange, was given a permit to build

a grain storage bin, All Star Dairy is building a storage area to their present building at the north edge of Geneseo and the post office is remodeling its lobby.



Private First Class David A. Pearson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Pearson of Geneseo, arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam, on August 1.

August 7, 1969

Geneseo High School football players are asked by Coach Robert Reade to report as follows in preparation for the opening day of practice on August 20. Physical examinations will be given this year on Monday, August 18, 1969, at 7:00 p.m. at the hospital. The dentists will also fit your mouthpieces at this time. Please come to the rear door of the hospital, and please try to remember that it is a hospital and we should be as quiet as possible while waiting.

Richmond Hill Players present “The Remarkable Mr. Pennypacker” Sat. & Sun. , Aug. 9-10 & 16-17. In Richmond Hill barn loft, Geneseo, curtain time 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Klavohn Furniture or at the Barn. Adults $2.00, Children 18 or under $1.25.

The Geneseo Teens girl's Softball team squeezed past Erie by a 7-6 count Tuesday evening, August 5, at Erie. The win ran the Geneseo team's season record to 5-1. Sandy Thompson was the big offensive gun for Geneseo, driving in five runs and scoring another. Laureen Skelton went the distance on the mound for the win, andshe was aided by some outstanding defensive play at shortstop by Chery Beuseling. Mrs. Robert Weisser, librarian, stated that a film catalogue is available to the general public for ordering films for family use or for organizations at the Geneseo Public Library board meeting Wednesday evening, August 6.



August 15, 1919

William Conrad, ‘20, has been rusticating on bis father's farm, building up his brawn so his brain willhave no missing cylinders throughout the year.



An Ordinance ”Granting to the Geneseo Electric Light Company, Its Successors and Assigns, the right

and Privilege and Franchise to Maintain an Electric Light Plant and Erect In the Streets and Alleys of the

City of Geneseo, Illinois, Necessary Poles Therefore and to Suspend and Carry on the Same the Required

Wires to Furnish the Inhabitants Thereof With Electric Lights and to Light the Streets of Said City, and for

Other Purposes, and to Regulate the Mantaining the Same” passed and was approved by the City

Council on July 21st, 1919.



Horses Wanted: I am in the market for the purchase of all kinds of horses. FRANK P. PETERSON, WILL

BERGE . Telephone 329-K. Geneseo, Illinois



August 8, 1919 At the Outing Club this Friday evening the Geneseo Band will render a program at 8:30 o'clock. Cut out and bring this program with you.





For the accommodation of our readers from out of town and such as cannot come to the office to renew their subscriptions during the day , the Republic business office will be open every Saturday evening hereafter from seven to ten o’clock.

Cook and Wood – Boys’ Beach Suits – A nice assortment in plain blue chambray with gingham stripes for trimming. Perfectly fast colors, well made, come in size 3 to 6 years, priced $1.19.

There will be a dance at Everett's Hall Thursday evening, August 14. Music by Blankenfeld’s orchestra, of Geneseo. Admission $1.10. Spectators 33 cents. All are welcome.

The undersigned, having been appointed Executor of the last will and testament of Elizabeth Lawbaugh, late of the City of Geneseo, in the County of Henry and State of Illinois, deceased, hereby gives notice that he will appear before the County Court of Henry County at the Court House in Cambridge, on the first day of the October Term, A. D. 1910, of said Court, to-wit: On the first Monday in October next, at which time all "persons having claims against said estate are notified and requested to attend for the purpose of having the same adjusted. “

Geneseo has a general lack of sign boards for tourists. Every day loaded cars stop to inquire the way, when the directions should be so plain it would not be necessary to take the time of anybody. On South State street at the G. C. I. comers there should be a large board full of details directing travellers to the route east as well as the best road west to the new bridge at Colona.