LEWISTOWN-The Second Annual Lewistown Truck & Tractor Pull will be held Sunday, Aug. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

Parking is free.

Other costs include:

Pit Pass-$10

Grandstand-$5 (Adults)

Grandstand-Free (10 years and under)

Student ID’s Lewistown and Cuba-Free

There will be a 50/50 raffle, t-shirts for sale, food and drinks available for purchase served by local FFA Chapters and Behr Necessities.

Proceeds will go to help expand opportunities to FFA and Ag classes of both Lewistown and Cuba community school districts.