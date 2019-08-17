FULTON/MASON COUNTIES-Janice Reneau, Fulton County and Art Holtman, Mason County have been selected to receive the University of Illinois Extension Outstanding Master Gardener Award for 2019.

The award was established to honor the best of Illinois Master Gardeners.

Only 2% of Illinois State Master Gardeners win the award annually. Criteria for award winners is they must exceed in leadership, determination, positivity and be highly involved in the program.

Janice promotes gardening and develops educational programs for the Canton school district.

The garden at the Veterans' Memorial in Lakeland Park has also benefited from her expertise.

She helped organize the Spoon River Garden Club and serves as its President.

Art is an accomplished gardener.

He shares his knowledge with Jr. Master Gardeners and 4-H Club members.

He is an advisor and supporter of the Mason County 4-H Club that supports a community garden in Havana.

He leads discussions on bus trips and garden tours and also assists with Master Gardener training classes.