The Carmi Chamber of
Commerce Golf Outing
held on Saturday August
17th was a huge success!
Thank you to the Carmi
Country Club for hosting
the event and to all of
our sponsors and golfers.
We couldn’t do it without
your support! All proceeds
from the outing benefits
the CWCHS scholarship,
CWC teacher grants and
the White County CEO
program.
Results:
1st Place- Travis Williams,
Alex Nelson, Andy
Nelson and Keaton Bradshaw
2nd Place- Ryan
Mitchell, Marc Leighty,
Jara Mitchell, and Jeff Fetcho
3rd Place- Rick Northcott,
Bryce Northcott,
Trent Williams and Neal
Northcott
Longest Drive
(Men’s)- Ryan Mitchell
Longest Drive (Women’s)-
Sandra Bryant
Longest Putt- Damon
Goad
Closest to the Pin-
Chuck Ashford