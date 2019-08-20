Carmi and much of Southern Illinois, were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 18th. Around 4 p.m. it turned into a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, after a Severe Thunderstorm was located near McLeansboro, and was moving East at 40 mph, with possible 60 mph wind gusts, and quarter size hail.

Carmi had some power outages in certain parts of town, along with gusty winds, and a few tree limbs down. Grayville had got the blunt of this storm, the storm left behind large amount of trees downed, tree limbs, and downed power lines, along with some damage. They are in the process of getting roads passable.