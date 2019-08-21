CANTON-Canton Ingersoll Middle School seventh and eighth grade boys’ baseball split a doubleheader Saturday against Quincy Junior High.

Canton won the first game 6-2 with two hits each by Jack Wheelwright and Laken Schockency and one hit each by Christian Lowe, Miles Frame and Braden Munson.

Winning pitcher was Korbin Woerly.

In game 2, Canton lost 9-4 with one hit each by Brayden Coker, Ethan Harrison, Devin Martin and Quentin Ellis.

Canton’s next game is Friday, Aug. 23, 4:15 p.m. at Farmington.