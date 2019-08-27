MACOMB — On Wednesday, the Interagency Council, a forum where social service professionals can exchange information and ideas, invited Caryl Riley of the U.S. Census Outreach Program to speak about the upcoming decennial 2020 census.

The census seeks to count everyone in the country and is required by law. According to the 2020 census website, the results of the census help determine how more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed to states and communities.

Address canvassers are responsible for acquiring a complete inventory of addresses in areas that have added or lost housing in recent years and confirming property information that has been sent in by counties. This is done to ensure that the Census Bureau's address list is up to date. According to Riley, address canvassing will be done for approximately 50 million habitable houses starting in August in order to ensure that the maximum number of people can receive their census forms.

According to Riley, there is a special initiative in place to include homeless individuals in the census. Other traditionally undercounted populations that will be focused on include veterans, young children, college students, the elderly, and more.

After addresses have been confirmed, census mail is sent to these houses. The census asks seven questions, including the number of occupants in a house, their gender, their race, and whether the home is owned or rented.

Riley asserted that the census will not ask questions pertaining to income, social security numbers, and citizenship status.

Census workers can be identified by their badges, backpacks, placards in their cars, and handheld devices that tell them where to go.

The United States Census Bureau does not share personally identifiable information from the census for 72 years. The Bureau also does not share information with other departments or bureaus such as the IRS and ICE. Instead, the Census Bureau only shares statistically significant data from the census and works with both the FBI and NSA to secure said data.

“It's important to the city because the state of Illinois does all their motor fuel tax, sales tax, and income tax based on per capita,” said Riley.

These numbers are used for ten years unless a city claims that their recorded population is incorrect. In these cases, a special census is held.

According to Riley, Illinois has more special censuses than any other state.

The census will primarily be conducted online. The first set of postcards will be sent in the mail in March asking individuals to respond to the census online.

“Libraries are really important to us. Cities are really important to us. Universities are really important to us. Why? Because they have internet access that we can send people to if they don't have something at home,” said Riley. “We can invite them in and have a census day there.”

There will also be an option to fill out the census form by phone. According to Riley, 13 languages will be directly supported and 43 languages will be indirectly supported.

Riley said that 700,000 people will be hired nationwide and approximately 250 will be hired in McDonough County to go door-to-door and speak to those who have not completed their census form either online, over the phone, or via the questionnaire provided with the fourth postcard.

“We want to hire locally. They know the areas to go to. They know the language. ‘I saw you at church. Our kids go to school.’ It brings that barrier down,” said Riley.

For more information about the 2020 census or about employment opportunities visit www.2020census.gov.



