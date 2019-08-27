Neck Up the Square brings Macomb, WIU, SRC together

MACOMB — On Friday, Downtown Macomb Development and Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce brought Macomb residents, Western Illinois University and Spoon River College students together during Neck Up on the Square.

Neck Up on the Square featured tables from Macomb businesses to let WIU and SRC students know what Macomb had to offer them during their time at WIU and SRC. The tables featured information about businesses and some even had samples and drawings for people to sign up.

According to Lauren Merritt, Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Neck Up the Square was like Community-University Partnership Program, but instead of being held at the WIU campus, it was held in Downtown Macomb with a lot more activities.

“The idea came up from several university students,” said Downtown Development Director Kristin Terry. “They said that they wish that when they came to school here, that they knew some of the things that Macomb has to offer, so we thought that this is a great opportunity to showcase what Macomb has to offer in one location.”

In addition to the tables, there were a lot of activities during Neck Up the Square. Hy-Vee had a jello prize pool where people were blindfolded, spun three times and tried to find a prize. Tom Conklin State Farm had people try their hand at three different games for a chance to sign up to win a cooler. SRC had several games at their tables where people could try to beat another person or the clock. Other activities included chicken poop bingo from The Crafty Coop, a horseshoe eating contest and a performance by Cordell from the Guitar Shop.

WIU Acting President Martin Abraham and his wife Nancy said that the Macomb community made them feel really welcome during their short time in Macomb.

“I had a tremendous experience interacting with the mayor, interacting with the business leaders in town,” Abraham said.

“Everyone has been very welcoming to me,” said Nancy Abraham. “Anything that I need, people have answered questions and I had no difficulties at all. It has been a really pleasant experience.”

Macomb Mayor Mike Inman said that Neck Up the Square was an outstanding success. He thanked both Terry and Merritt, as well as WIU’s Student Government Association, for their roles putting the event together.

“We had some students up here,” Inman said. “What an outstanding opportunity for them to see what downtown Macomb is like.”

Inman, who grew up in Macomb, said that Neck Up the Square reminded him of his youth when the downtown square was the business community, not West Jackson and East Jackson as it is today.

“Everything that happened in Macomb, happened in the downtown on the square and this was a flashback to that era,” Inman said. “It warmed my heart and it gave people the opportunity to feel something special out here (on Friday).”

For the town and gown relationship, Inman said that he been working on improving the relationship between Macomb and WIU ever since he became mayor eight years ago. He said that both he and Abraham are working hard to bring a new standard towards a better relationship between Macomb, WIU and SRC.

“We are going to work hand in hand, (Abraham) and I both,” Inman said. “If there is any divide, it is nonexistent and thanks to his leadership and willingness to partner with us, I think that we along the way to put that divisive town and gown relationship, if there was one, behind us and moving forward.”

Both Terry and Merritt also agree that the town and gown relationship is a positive one because Macomb will be the students’ home during their college years. Some WIU alumni, like Merritt, have made Macomb their permanent home after graduation.

“It is definitely the community,” Merritt said. “I mean, I love the people here. I love the charm here. I’m not a big city girl, never been for me, but you can’t go anywhere without anyone saying hi to you and a smile on their face, something that you don’t see in a lot of places.”

Inman even said that there are WIU faculty and staff that were originally planned on staying a few years to build their resume before getting a job elsewhere ended up staying over 20 to 30 years.

“We are all one community,” Inman said.

“I said a couple of times that we at Western need Macomb,” Abraham said. “We’re dependent on the city in order to succeed and I heard the mayor (say) multiple times, and other people among his group, city folks, have said the same thing about Western: they need Western in order to for Macomb to be successful. We clearly need each other and if we can work effectively, we would be a lot stronger.”



