Over 40 Fulton County 4-H members exhibited their livestock at the 2019 Illinois State Fair Junior Show. Fulton County has a long-standing tradition of excellence at the State Fair, having one of the larger delegations in livestock.

Some of the livestock classes are called Land of Lincoln classes. Land of Lincoln classes are only for animals which are Illinois bred, born, and solely owned and exhibited by Illinois residents.

Following are the Fulton County 4-H members who placed in first through tenth places in the Junior Department Livestock classes. Several Fulton County exhibitors also showed in the Open Livestock Shows.

In Beef, Morgan Hendel placed fourth with a steer 1320-1360 pounds in the all other registered breeds class. Shay Powell placed third in the Hereford steer class for those 1225-1280 pounds, also in Land of Lincoln. In crossbred steers, Hunter Mason placed fifth for those 1125-1205 pounds. Tanner Foose placed third in the 1216-1230 pound class. Carly Powell placed fifth for those 1389-1515 pounds.

In the class for all other breed heifers born from 3/3/18 to 4/4/18, Jenna Spangler placed second. In Angus heifers, Emma Eathington placed sixth for those born from 1/1/18 to 1/8/18, fifth in Land of Lincoln. Colton Foose placed third for those born from 3/22/18 to 4/1/18, second in Land of Lincoln. Kyle Eathington placed first in the class for those born 5/7/18 to 5/11/18, and Katelyn Eathington placed first for those born 7/3/18 to 7/21/18, also in Land of Lincoln. First place for those born 9/21/17 to 12/10/17 went to Ella Eathington, also in Land of Lincoln, and Emma Eathington placed fifth for those born 11/11/18 to 12/31/18, third in Land of Lincoln.

In classes for low percent Simmental heifers, Colton Foose placed third for those born 1/16/19 to 3/12/19. Jenna Spangler placed third for those born from 1/21/18 to 2/15/18. Carly Powell placed fifth in the class for those born from 4/1/18 to 4/28/18. In Maintainer heifers, Alyssa Fidler placed second for those born from 3/1/18 to 3/15/18. For those born 5/2/18 to 5/27/18, Garron Mason placed fifth, and Hunter Mason placed sixth.

For Simmental heifers, Halee Hendel placed seventh in the class for those born 2/1/18 to 2/6/18, and fifth in Land of Lincoln. Addison Fidler placed first for those born 2/12/18 to 2/25/18. Nathan Spangler placed fourth for those born from 3/1/18 to 3/6/18, second in Land of Lincoln. Taylor Hendel placed sixth for those born from 3/9/18 to 3/30/18, and Caroline Spangler placed fifth for those born from 5/18/18 to 6/6/18, and also in Land of Lincoln.

In the Swine department, barrows, Cameron Postin placed sixth in Berkshire barrows 239-248 pounds, and fourth in Land of Lincoln. In the Chester White breed, Braydon DeCounter placed fifth in barrows 277-290 pounds, also in Land of Lincoln.

In crossbred barrows, Sloan Miller placed sixth in the 246-248 pounds class, and ninth in the class for those 257-258 pounds. Braydon DeCounter placed fifth for 254 pound barrows. Cameron Postin placed second for barrows 255-256 pounds, and seventh for those 280-282 pounds. Johnathon Lock placed sixth, and Abby Soderberg placed ninth, in barrows 259-262 pounds. Olivia Miller placed eighth in the 280-282 pound class. Carson Stuckel placed eighth in the 285-287 pound class, and Bradlee Ellis placed seventh for those 295-299 pounds. Tanner Foose placed third in the class for 288-290 pounds, and first in the class for those 292-294 pounds.

In Durocs, Eli DeCounter placed seventh for barrows 278-280 pounds, also in Land of Lincoln, and Cameron Postin placed tenth for those 281-285 pounds, and also in Land of Lincoln. Eli DeCounter placed second in the 285-289 pound class, also in Land of Lincoln. In Hampshires, Bradlee Ellis placed eighth for barrows 261-265 pounds, sixth in Land of Lincoln. Olivia Miller placed third for those 272-284 pounds, also in Land of Lincoln, and Abby Soderberg placed third for barrows 285-300 pounds, also in Land of Lincoln.

In Herefords, Collin Robbins placed third for barrows 260-282 pounds, also in Land of Lincoln. In Poland Chinas, Braydon DeCounter placed seventh for barrows 260-285 pounds, also Land of Lincoln. Colton Foose placed seventh for Yorkshire barrows 243-254 pounds, also Land of Lincoln.

In Breeding Swine, gilts, Bradlee Ellis placed eighth for Chester White gilts born from 1/10/19 to 1/18/19, and seventh in Land of Lincoln. In crossbred gilts, Andrew Barr placed ninth for gilts 241-245 pounds, fourth for gilts 234-240 pounds, and seventh for those 255-260 pounds. Craig Henderson placed second for gilts 274-280 pounds, and seventh for those 300-305 pounds. Wyatt Lane placed sixth for gilts 286-289 pounds, and fourth for 300-305 pounds. Johnathon Lock placed sixth for gilts 290-297 pounds.

Andrew Barr placed fifth for Duroc gilts born 1/15/19, and also in Land of Lincoln. Olivia Miller placed first for Hampshire gilts born from 1/21/19 to 1/30/19, also in Land of Lincoln. Carson Stuckel placed third for Spotted Hogs gilts born from 1/8/19 to 1/14/19.

In Breeding Sheep, Dorset breed, Malachi Kendrick placed sixth for ram lambs lambed on or after 1/1/19, and fourth for spring ewe lambs lambed on or after 1/16/19. Both placings were the same in Land of Lincoln.

In Montadales, Kelsey Patterson placed fifth, and Katie Patterson, sixth (fifth in Land of Lincoln), for ewe lambs lambed 1/1/19 to 2/15/19. Kelsey Patterson placed third, and Katie Patterson, fourth, for ewe lambs lambed 9/1/18 to 12/31/18. Kelsey placed second for ram lambs lambed 9/1/18 to 12/31/18, also in Land of Lincoln, and sixth for those lambed on or after 1/1/19, also in Land of Lincoln. Katie Patterson placed sixth and eighth for yearling ewes lambed before 9/1/18, and sixth in Land of Lincoln. In the Southdown breed, Katie Patterson placed sixth for ewe lambs lambed 9/1/18 to 12/31/18, and fifth in Land of Lincoln. In Suffolks, Kelsey Patterson placed fourth in ewe lambs lambed between 1/1/19 and 2/15/19, and seventh for yearling ewes lambed before 9/1/18.

Market Lamb Wether results included Cooper Nelson placing third in Hampshire wethers 148-185 pounds. Ayden Mench placed fourth, and Bryer Nelson, fifth, for Natural Color Wethers 132-137 pounds. Miley Nelson placed seventh for Premiere wethers on-foot 145-157 pounds. Ayden Mench placed third in crossbred wethers 117-122 pounds, and second for those 149-164 pounds.

Braydon DeCounter had the following placings in the Californian breed of rabbits – second in intermediate bucks, second in intermediate does, first in junior bucks, fourth in senior bucks, and second in senior does. In the Dutch breed, Brayden received first in Best of Opposite Sex, first in junior doe, first in senior buck, and fourth in senior doe. He received second place with his Californian single fryer in the market class.

Eli DeCounter had the following placings in the Florida White breed – first in Best of Opposite Sex, second and third in junior buck, second and third in junior doe, first in senior buck, and third in senior doe.

In the State Junior Horse Show, held prior to the State Fair, Caitlin Hood had the following placings: second place in Egg and Spoon, exhibitors 17 and up; tenth in Hunter Showmanship, age 17-18; tenth in Hunter Under Saddle, horse over 58”, exhibitors age 17-18; seventh in Western Horsemanship, horse over 56”, exhibitors age 17-18; sixth in Western Pleasure, horse over 56”, exhibitors age 17-18; and sixth in Western Showmanship, exhibitors age 17-18.

This list may not include all results. A complete list can be found on the Illinois State Fair’s website under Competition Results, https://www2.illinois.gov/statefair/competitions/Pages/CompetitionResults.aspx .

For information on the Fulton County 4-H Program, call the University of Illinois Extension Office in Fulton County at 547-3711.