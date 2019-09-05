PEKIN-Canton Ingersoll Cross Country competed in the Fourth Annual Mini-Illini Invite Thursday at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin.

There were 17 Mid-Illini feeder schools that participated.

Canton had several runners who ran their personal best time. “I was very pleased that our team went out there and ran their best times despite the tough competition. Competition is good for us and we surpassed our goals,” said Coach Brenda Shawgo.

On the girls’ side Arlie Akers, Morton was the overall champion recording an impressive 12:25.

Girls Varsity team trophy winners were:

First-Dunlap Middle School

Second- Morton

Third-East Peoria Central.

Morton was the trophy winner in the girls open division.

In the boys division Josh Weeks, Morton crushed the course record with an astonishing time of 10:31.

Boys Varsity team trophy winners were:

First-Morton

Second-Dunlap Middle School

Third-Pekin Junior High.

Morton was the champion in the boys open division.

Varsity Girls Division

Ella Bruketta 13:31.8

Aliana Lawson 14:21.2

Aneliese Hodges 14:21.9

Ella Demler 14:34.6

Keira Raker 14:52.3

Olivia Knowles 14:57.0

Varsity Boys Division

Jack Jochums 12:40.1

Noah Buhl 13:00.5

Will Phillips 13:50.2

Dylan Jones 14:38.5

Derek Spiva 14:53.7

Kash Vanhouten 15:48.4

Open Girls Division

Aubrianna Putman 15:02.8

Katie Dailey 15:33.1

Marlee Miller 15:46.5

Avery Pigg 16:01.9

Ashley Wroblewski 16:23.9

Saige Cox 16:52.0

Mackenzie Hand 17:02.4

Olivia Sprecher 17:06.3

Jenaya Moore 17:07.5

Makenna McGinnis 17:22.4

Lilliana Horton 17:45.3

Delaney Bartlett 17:46.6

Meghan Skiles 17:49.7

Juleahana Richardson 18:26.3

Emma Braden 19:01.7

Ainsley Harper 20:15.0

Reese Murphy 20:27.6

Megan Vollmar 20:29.0

Lyla Ward 21:01.8

Open Boys Division

Jaxsun Owens 14:55.7

Chase Lawson 15:09.7

Dylan Renick 15:14.0

Dawson Moore 15:43.3

Chase Driskell 15:50.4

Keegan Blakesly 16:05.7

Brody Braden 16:40.3

Spencer Bartlett 17:04.5

Dylan Young 17:18.0

Jace Emery 17:34.6

Landon Bowers 18:08.8

Nelson Hand 19:04.5

Trevor Delong 19:28.9

Carter MacVean 22:30.2

Brayden Walton 22:39.3