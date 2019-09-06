GOOD HOPE/MACOMB — McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout seeks the public’s help in locating James “Jimmy” L. Wade, 55 years old, of Good Hope, Ill.

James Wade was reported missing by his family at 4 p.m. on 09/03/19. Wade is a 6’ tall and approximately 160 pound white male. Wade has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Good Hope and could possibly be in the Macomb area.

Please contact the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 833-2323 or Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 836-3222 if you have any information.



— Submitted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office