MACOMB — The Western Illinois University College of Fine Arts and Communication and the School of Music began the 2019-2020 performance season with a piano recital of the James Romig composition “Still, for solo piano.”

Romig, who teaches composition at WIU, said that the composition has 43 sections called iterations. These iterations have three, four, five or six pitches in each section in a repeating pattern. The piece itself is played for the entire 54 minutes without pause. Pianist Ashlee Mack said she had to build endurance in order to play the composition without taking a break.

Romig said before the concert that the composition took him several months in 2016 to compose. He told the small audience that he treated the composition as a full-time job, which he worked on after his teaching duties to WIU music students.

As a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Music, Romig said he didn’t compose to receive an award, but rather to bring out creativity in the piece. The inspiration for the composition came from the artworks of Clyfford Still. Romig said that Still felt his artworks should be seen from a big picture perspective, not as individual art pieces. Even though “Still, for piano solo” has 43 different sections, Romig said the composition should be thought of as one piece, not 43 separate pieces, similar to how Still wanted others to see his artwork.

Romig said that people will have different experiences when they listen to the piece. He said for some people, the piece will sound “still,” while others would have different experiences each time that they listen to it. He said even as the composer, he has different experiences listening to the piece.

Romig said that the composition is much as Mack’s as it is his, since she is the one performing it during concerts with a help of an iPad and a Bluetooth foot pedal to change the pages.

“Still, for piano solo” is available on Amazon, iTunes and New World Records in both CD and digital formats. More information about the composition can be found on Romig’s website at https://www.jamesromig.com/still.html.



