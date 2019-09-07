President Michelle Gorsage opened the meeting according to ritual with nine members present.

The secretary and treasurer reports were read and accepted.

Poppy Chairman Helen McCracken is preparing Poppy Days Sept. 27 and 28. Members will get a picture with the Mayor at 11 a.m. Sept. 23.

Charlene Yocum and Helen McCracken will be on the Fish Fry Committee.

Robert Clauson and Karla Gordon will be in charge of Americanism.

President Michelle Gorsage was awarded a certificate of appreciation from the Dept. President Janet Bacon. Jean Anderson was awarded a certificate of appreciation for submitting a yearly history for 2018-2019.

Grave markers were ordered and pins and instruction manuals for new members.

The treasurer books were audited and found to be in good order.

The meeting closed with prayer and posting of colors.

The next meeting is Oct. 2, 2019 at 6:30.