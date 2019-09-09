CANTON/MACOMB - Spoon River College faculty Michael Maher (sociology) and Douglas Okey (English) presented the first in a series of faculty talks relating to this year’s College Theme – “When Am I Ever Going To Use This? Recognizing the Value of A Liberal Arts Education.”

This is the 10th year the College has utilized a college theme to help build a connection between career/technical education and transfer education, and to emphasize the importance of both for a functional society.

Presenting to standing room only crowds in both Canton and Macomb, both Maher and Okey explored the history, meaning, and purpose of liberal art classes, more commonly known as general education courses, such as history, literature, sociology, math, and many more.

“Those are classes where the soft skills are developed, such as problem-solving and critical thinking skills, creativity, integrity, and citizenship. Those are the skills that employers are looking for, even in the trades,” said Maher.

And while narrow based job training is necessary for many jobs, the downside is when the economy takes a turn or the technology changes and those jobs are eliminated, meaning new skills have to be learned.

“If you’ve already had some of those general education classes, you’ll be better prepared. You’ve already learned how to learn,” Maher said, noting that general education classes are embedded into the career and technical programs at Spoon River College.

Okey commented on how students often speak of “getting the gen eds out of the way” as if they’re obstacles, rather than a way to “conceive and interact with the world in a meaningful way.”

“The next time you’re in a class holding your arms and rolling your eyes, instead open your eyes and consider the value,” said Okey.