MACOMB — Western Illinois University Art Gallery hosted the closing reception for the Teresa Dunn exhibit “A woman, an island, the moon” that was held in the upper gallery room.

Dunn said she spent a lot of time in Italy, especially in Venice. She said that in the summer of 2017, she came across a pad of round watercolor paper during one of her trips in Italy.

“I never have seen one before and on a whim, I bought it and took it home with me,” she said.

During that same summer when she picked up the round watercolor paper, she had a residence on the Massachusetts island of Cunnyhunk Island, where some of the inspiration for her exhibit came from.

“If you have been to Venice or Cunnyhunk, you will understand the differences between them,” she said. “Venice is an island, but it is very dense. A lot of buildings and a lot of people, mostly these days tourists, quite compact and full of activity.”

Cunnyhunk Island, the last of the Elizabeth Islands that goes from inward of the Massachusetts mainland to the Atlantic Ocean, is a very remote and small place from Dunn’s perspective.

“I spent a week there and it was very open,” she said.

It was during her time on Cunnyhunk Island that she painted the pictures for her exhibit. She said that when she started painting for it, the only idea that she had was that she wanted to incorporate the round shape into her paintings, which gives her paintings their moon shape.

When she started painting the pictures, she realized that both Venice and Cunnyhunk Island were surrounded by both water and boats, but that Cunnyhunk Island’s open space allowed her to leave room for something else in the artwork.

“As I was painting on Cunnyhunk, the idea of a narrative emerged and I had a loose idea, which is the title of the show ‘A woman, an island, the moon,’” she said. “Actually on my first few days on Cunnyhunk Island, there was a full moon right outside of my island.”

Dunn said her show has a narrative, but it is a nonlinear narrative. In prior exhibits of the show, the gallery directors put the pictures in a different order each time.

She used bright colors, lots of pinks and yellows, in her artwork. She does not like to stick to a particular style, but the artwork featured in the show had a naturalistic and impressionistic look into them. In some of her artwork, like “Blue Moon,” she painted the background a solid color before she started painting the foreground.

As part of the exhibit, she had five poems written in both Italian and English incorporated alongside the works in various parts of the exhibit. She said one poem was written before she started painting the pictures of the exhibit while the rest were specifically composed for her artwork when she was in Italy.

According to the bio on her website, Dunn grew up in rural Southern Illinois and currently works at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan as an associate art professor in painting and drawing. She received her MFA at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Tyler Henning, WIU Art Gallery director, said that she is represented by First Street Gallery in New York City.

More of Dunn’s work is featured on her website at http://teresa-dunn.com/.



