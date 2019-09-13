CANTON-The Ingersoll Middle School Lady Giants have entered into post-season play.

Wednesday, they downed Farmington in Canton by a hefty score, 15-2.

Canton came out of the shoot scoring two runs in their half of the first quarter, one in the second and one in the third before exploding in the fourth for 11 runs!

Farmington didn’t manage to put two runs on the board until the top of the fourth.

Canton had 13 hits and five errors while Farmington had three hits and five errors.

R. Strode was the winning pitcher going the distance.

She gave up three hits, two runs and struck out one.

Farmington’s losing pitcher was Overcash. She pitched three innings, gave up six hits, seven runs, five earned runs and one walk. She struck out one.

Noggle pitched one inning. She gave up seven hits, eight runs and (all earned), two runs. She struck out one.

The IMS Lady Giant’s record moved to 8-4.

The semi-final Regional Contest will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. when Canton will take on the Number 1 Seed Germantown Hills.

The game will take place in Farmington.