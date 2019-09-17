A six-alarm fire devastated a quarter of a block in downtown Saturday that took out three warehouses for Wright’s Furniture and the office and garage for Duffy Ambulance Service.

According to manager Bill Alvey of Wright’s Furniture, Eric Wright, son of owner Gary Wright, noticed a fire that apparently started in a fuse box. After retrieving a fire extinguisher, the younger Wright noticed the fire had spread quickly and immediately called the Pontiac Fire Department.

“Eric saw it and went to get the fire extinguisher and when he got back, a minute or two, it was already up the wall,” Alvey said. “He called the fire department right then. He saw it was spreading fast so he moved stuff out of the one warehouse — a forklift, a vehicle and some stuff we had back there.”

PFD Chief Jacob Campbell noted in a press release that his department was dispatched at 11:29 Saturday morning. He said that “Upon arrival, the Pontiac Fire Department found Wright’s Furniture warehouse located behind the store on fire. Pontiac Fire Department immediately began fire suppression operations. Pontiac Fire Command upgraded the box alarm to the 6th level due to the size of the fire and the several hazards encountered during the operations, which included transformers exploding and the warehouse collapsing.”

Alvey added that by the time the fire department arrived, the fire had spread to the three warehouse buildings, which were connected, as well the workshop located inside.

“We lost every appliance back there, and our mattresses and stuff,” Alvey said. “There was quite a bit of furniture back there, and some hardwood flooring.

“The fire department was able to contain it to those buildings and, unfortunately, Duffy’s suffered, too, they kept it from transferring to the main showrooms.”

Alvey said that on any given Saturday there are 9-14 employees working at Wright’s. On this Saturday, he said that there were five in the office and six making deliveries.

“We felt very fortunate because we were able to evacuate quickly and none of our staff was in a position to get trapped, which was good,” Alvey said. “Our delivery teams were all out, which helped.

“We’re just thankful they were able to contain it and we will be able to function in short order,” Alvey added.

“We’re just trying to keep an eye on everything and make sure there are no other damages that creep up. So far, things have fallen in line.”

Due to the power of the fire, and a subtle breeze blowing to the northeast, Campbell stated that adjacent buildings also caught on fire, including Duffy Ambulance Service. The Wright’s Furniture showroom building also caught on fire on the second floor at one window, but was extinguished quickly before any serious damage could take place.

As for Duffy’s, like the warehouses, it appears to be a total loss. A temporary change of location has already been found.

“Temporarily, we are at Central Truck and Ag,” said Todd Snedecor of Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, which operates Duffy Ambulance Service. “We have living quarters, everything is pretty much organized there.

“We never really had any interruption to our service, we’ve maintained almost a 100-percent rate during the fire, after the fire. We’ve had 20-some 9-1-1 after the fire that’s we’ve responded to.”

Snedecor also pointed out that his crew was able to perform its duties while having to watch their business home burn.

“During fire emergencies, we’re responsible for fireman rehab and we maintained fireman rehab while our barn burned,” Snedecor said. “We didn’t have any fireman issues. We lost a lot of training equipment, but we’re have plenty of equipment and we’re working with St. James to keep us all up on our supplies.”

The Daily Leader office building, directly to the west of the warehouse and Duffy’s Ambulance, suffered some smoke and water damage.

Power to the entire block and parts of neighboring blocks were out Monday but Alvey said that he is hopeful that it will be restored within the next couple of days, which will mean Wright’s Furniture will re-open for business.

According to the press release from Campbell, there were “several” fire departments” called, but an unconfirmed number Monday indicated that there were 23 different fire departments.

Campbell also stated that the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal was called and is now leading the fire investigation. Campbell said more information will be released when the investigation has been completed.