CANTON — Sunset Rehabilitation & Health Care will hold a Halloween party Friday, Oct. 25 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a night of trick-or-treat and scary fun for kids of all ages.

Contact Sunset for more details at 309-647-4327.

Sunset is located at 129 S. First Ave. in Canton.