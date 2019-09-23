Dean J. Friichtenicht, 89, of New Windsor died Sunday September 22, 2019 at OSF St. Mary’s in Galesburg, IL. Cremation has been accorded. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Burial is in the New Windsor Cemetery where graveside military services will be conducted. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorials may be left to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church or the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Dean J. Friichtenicht, 89, of New Windsor died Sunday September 22, 2019 at OSF St. Mary’s in Galesburg, IL. Cremation has been accorded. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Burial is in the New Windsor Cemetery where graveside military services will be conducted. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorials may be left to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church or the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.



He was born December 30, 1929 in rural New Windsor, Illinois to Charles and Hazel Peterson Friichtenicht. He graduated from the New Windsor High School in 1947. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War. He received the purple heart and Combat Infantry Badge. He married Melvona Underwood February 5, 1952 in Ophiem, Illinois. She died April 26, 2017.



Dean was employed at ANR Pipeline in New Windsor for 36 years, retiring in 1992.



He was a member of the New Windsor Presbyterian Church and New Windsor American Legion Post #484. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.



Survivors include three daughters, LouAnne (Ted) Burgess of Lawrence, KS; Jane (Martin) Crapnell of Alpha, IL; Joyce (Lisa Kelly) Friichtenicht of Galesburg, IL; one son, Jeffrey (Beth) Friichtenicht of Aledo, Illinois; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; one niece and two nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife: Melvona.