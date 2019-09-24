AVON-Linda Fey Smith, Fairview, is the team captain for Angels in Action, a group that was formed in 1999 by ladies who wanted to create a team and join the Relay For Life in order to honor those they love who had lost their fight to cancer, to support those who are still fighting cancer, and to assist in finding a cure to eliminate cancer.

Smith explained, "The Angels are part of the Warren-Henderson Counties Relay for Life. Their annual event is held in June at Sunnylane Field in Monmouth. Luminaries honoring cancer survivors and those who have lost their fight against cancer line the track. Everyone is always welcome to attend, especially cancer survivors, who will be honored."

There are currently 18 members who belong to the Angels in Action group.

Members include Stephanie Adolphson, Keri Anderson, Sarah Brahmstedt, Jean Frankhauser, Emily Gates, Paula Hoffmann, Elaine Kramer, Marilyn Melhouse, Milinda Potter, Kali Postin, Shelley Postin, Dolores Roberts, Joyce Roberts, Pat Rohrer, Cathy Ruff, Linda Smith, Pat Williams, and Martha Zimmerman.

According to Smith, anyone who is interested in joining the group is welcome to do so.

Contact Smith or any of the team members to find out more about joining.

This year, the ladies are celebrating their 20th year as a group. Each year, the group puts together two primary fundraisers.

Said Smith, "The Avon Fire Department graciously allows us to join them on Memorial Day at the Fire Station and while the firemen offer sandwiches for lunch, the Angels offer pie and desserts. We also have raffle items on Memorial Day.

In August, we offer breakfast at the Fat Steer Show all three mornings: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

We are grateful to the Avon Lions' club for the use of their facility at AvCom Park for our breakfasts. We also are grateful to have been the recipient of memorials made to honor a loved one who has died."

She added, "In addition to the fundraisers, the Angels sponsor the Bloodmobile visit at the Federated Church each year in November. The team also sponsors the Angel Tree Project, in cooperation with the Avon Elementary School.

The School contacts families on free and reduced lunch and those families who are interested provide a list of sizes for items for their children. Items include a coat, pants, shirt, socks, and underwear for all children in that family.

For children in elementary school, the Angel Tree also provides shoes, boots, and a small toy.

Community members can take a tag off a tree on display in November at the Methodist Church, the Federated Church, or Tompkins State Bank. Donations are also appreciated, and the Angels purchase remaining gifts, so that every child receives all the gifts."

The Angels continuously work hard to donate to Relay For Life.

In 2019, the Angels donated $10,045 to Relay, making the Angels the top team in donations in Warren-Henderson Counties.

Since their 1999 inception, the group has donated a total of $135,665 to Relay For Life.

"We extend our appreciation to the residents of Avon and the surrounding area for their support of our team and our events. Together we hope to find cures for cancer," said Smith.