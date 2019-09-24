OLNEY - The City of Olney Water Department will be switching the disinfectant in the distribution system from combined chlorine to free chlorine on Monday, September 30, 2019. This switch is for maintenance purposes and is in conjunction with the biannual hydrant flushing. Residents may notice a stronger chlorine smell while free chlorine is being used.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday October 6, 2019 the City of Olney Water Department will be flushing select fire hydrants throughout the City. The flushing will continue throughout the night until early Monday morning. Residents may experience low water pressure and water discoloration while work is being done in their area.